Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Down 9.4%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 439,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Georgian Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.
Georgian Mining Company Profile
Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.
