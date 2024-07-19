GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $18.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOVX. Roth Mkm started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

