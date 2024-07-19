GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 21.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,816 shares in the company, valued at $35,037,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,370.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,346,779 shares of company stock worth $46,860,487. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 20.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GCT

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.