Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Trading Down 1.4%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.18 and last traded at $72.50. Approximately 1,133,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,438,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

