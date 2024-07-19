GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.30.

GTLB opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

