GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 2.6%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.39. 150,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,638,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

