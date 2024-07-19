Glenn Pountney Buys 150,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 150,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Glenn Pountney purchased 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,950.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Glenn Pountney acquired 7,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Glenn Pountney acquired 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Glenn Pountney bought 9,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,035.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MRZ opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 6.76. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

