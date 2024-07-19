Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

