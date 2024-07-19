Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $40,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

GPN stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.