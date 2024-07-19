Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 52,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 61,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Global X China Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Consumer ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 140,874 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.