Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,575. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

