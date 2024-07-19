Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Trading Down 3.8%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 16,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 20,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter worth $141,000.

