GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $148.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.