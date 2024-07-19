Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $16.62

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $16.08. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 344,344 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 572.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

