Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

