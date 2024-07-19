Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.