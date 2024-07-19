Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.