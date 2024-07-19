Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Al Mawani acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.26 per share, with a total value of C$67,256.00. In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani bought 1,000 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00. Also, Senior Officer Lorne Kumer bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.49 per share, with a total value of C$25,308.75. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $191,184.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

