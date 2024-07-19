Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 13.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 733.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.11 million, a P/E ratio of -47.42, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gray Television will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

