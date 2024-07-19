Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 756 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $65.31. 13,769,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880,397. The company has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.