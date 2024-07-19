Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 756 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on KO
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $65.31. 13,769,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880,397. The company has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.