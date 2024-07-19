Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 851 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 55,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 393,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.