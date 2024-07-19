Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE:MCK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.03. 562,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,687. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.08.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
