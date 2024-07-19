Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.03. 562,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,687. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.