Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,676. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.33. The stock has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,745,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,578 shares of company stock valued at $104,113,439. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

