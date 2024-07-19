Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,028,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 349,788 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 139,552 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,920,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $50.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 322,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,055. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.