Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,938. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

