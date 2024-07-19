Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,574,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,488. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

