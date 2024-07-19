Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.00. 2,596,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.86. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $16,063,203. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

