Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 201,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 129,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.20 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 51.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.0004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

