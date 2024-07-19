Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03). 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.22 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £925,450.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.58.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Featured Stories

