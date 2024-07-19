GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,626. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

