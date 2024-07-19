Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Up 3.6%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 5,739,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,779,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

