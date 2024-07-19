Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 684

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 671 ($8.70) to GBX 684 ($8.87) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.42) to GBX 1,140 ($14.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.69) to GBX 1,250 ($16.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.40) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.59).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.37) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,581.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,151 ($14.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 851.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

