Harleysville Financial Co. (HARL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Harleysville Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HARL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.