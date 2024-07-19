Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Trading Down 1.3%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

