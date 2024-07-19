HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock remained flat at $22.09 during trading hours on Friday. 18,416,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

