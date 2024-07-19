HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 3,696 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 245.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,626,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.91. The stock had a trading volume of 754,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.54.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

