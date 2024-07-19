HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

