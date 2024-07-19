HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Exchange Bank raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 43,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.18. 3,339,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,662. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.