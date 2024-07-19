HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SNV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,592. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.