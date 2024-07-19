HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

