HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,512,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,000,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.