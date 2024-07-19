HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Shares of PGR traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.35. 3,206,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,978. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $118.75 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

