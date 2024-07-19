HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $215,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,320,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $62.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

