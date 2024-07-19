HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. 2,804,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

