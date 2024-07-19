HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $267,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,295,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,986 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.65. 82,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

