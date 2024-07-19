HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

WTRG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 961,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,359. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

