HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 207,787 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,270,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,336,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,508,417. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

