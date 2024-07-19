HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.07. 16,048,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,768,500. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.