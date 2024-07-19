HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $636.56. The company had a trading volume of 992,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $625.29 and a 200 day moving average of $631.29. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.