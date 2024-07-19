HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $636.56. The company had a trading volume of 992,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $625.29 and a 200 day moving average of $631.29. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.
In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
