HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MFC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 1,467,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,011. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.
Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
