HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 293 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 949,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

